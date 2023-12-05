Belmont Softball Releases 2024 Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Belmont University Softball Program has announced their schedule for the 2024 season. The Bruins are set for a competitive slate of non-conference games and Missouri Valley play.

Belmont will open the season in Auburn, Ala. with a full weekend of games. The Bruins will take on Auburn, Illinois and Virginia Tech on opening weekend. Belmont will meet host Auburn for the first time since 2011.

Softball will travel to Alabama again later in February as they compete at Jacksonville State for another weekend of play.

Belmont will go head-to-head with Lipscomb in the Battle of the Boulevard to finish a long road stretch to open the season. The Bruins will return to Rose Park later that week with three games versus Kansas.

The Bruins are set to clash with the Vols of Tennessee in non-conference finale in April. Belmont looks to get their first win against Tennessee in program history.

Belmont heads into their second season in the MVC and looks to build of their tournament run last season. The Bruins finished 12-14 last season in MVC play. In 2023 Belmont secured a spot in the conference tournament and advanced to the semifinals after a win over Missouri State in 15 innings.

Source: Belmont

