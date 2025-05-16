Belmont’s Johnson Named MVC Softball Scholar-Athlete of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Missouri Valley Conference front office announced Softball Scholar-Athlete awards Thursday morning. Maya Johnson was tabbed MVC Softball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and First Team while Baie Ensio joins the pitcher on the First Team Scholar-Athlete List. Brenna Blume and Emily Cockrill were named Second Team Scholar-Athlete.

Recipients must have at least a 3.50 GPA, of sophomore standing academically and athletically, and participate in at least 75% of the regular season.

Maya Johnson – MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, First Team

3.90 GPA

Nursing

Johnson owns a 24-4 record in the circle and a 1.24 ERA. The pitcher has compiled a nation-leading 355 strikeouts and was tabbed MVC Pitcher of the Year, MVC Tournament Most Valuable Player, and MVC First Team All-Conference.

Baie Ensio – MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team

3.91 GPA

Neuroscience, Honors

Ensio has tallied 52 hits, 37 runs, and 8 RBI for a .335 batting average this season. The outfielder was tabbed Second Team All-MVC.

Emily Cockrill – MVC Scholar-Athlete Second Team

3.76 GPA

Legal Studies

Cockrill has compiled 45 hits, 25 runs, 15 doubles and a team-leading 37 RBI for a .280 season batting average. The senior also recorded 62 putouts this season.

Brenna Blume – MVC Scholar-Athlete Second Team

3.80 GPA

Economics

Blume averages a .223 batting average after recording 31 hits, 14 runs, and a team-high six home runs. The catcher has tallied 384 putouts and a .995 fielding percentage. Blume was named to the Defensive All-MVC Team.

