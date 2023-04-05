Belmont’s Fisher Center to Host ‘A Night of Joy Celebrating the Covenant School’

Nashville musicians and songwriters stand with The Covenant School and Covenant Church for a night of joy, restoration, music, and memory. Taking place on Wednesday, April 12th at Belmont University’s Fisher Center, tickets go on sale on Wednesday, April 5th. Find tickets here.

Join in and add your voice to honor the victims and their families, the church, staff, and the first responders. Hosted by Annie F. Downs (Author/Speaker), an extraordinary group of Nashville-based artists have gathered to lend their voices and talents in support.

All proceeds go to benefit The Covenant School, a 501c3.

Artists confirmed to perform:

Chris Tomlin

Colony House

Dave Barnes

Drew Holcomb

Ellie Holcomb

Ketch Secor

Lady A

Mat Kearney

Matt Maher

Natalie Hemby

Sixpence None the Richer

Stephanie and Nathan Chapman

The Warren Brothers

Thomas Rhett

Trent Dabbs

Tyler Hubbard

Brett Taylor

Luke Laird

Sandra McCracken

Dwan Hill

Jasmine Mullen

Sarah Kroger