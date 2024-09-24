Belmont Releases Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – 9-20-2024 – Belmont University men’s basketball will host 10 Missouri Valley Conference games at the Curb Event Center as the league office released its 2024-25 men’s basketball conference schedule Thursday.

Belmont opens conference play Dec. 4 vs. Illinois State. The Bruins defeated the Redbirds in a hard-fought game last season at the Curb Event Center. Illinois State was picked fourth in the MVC by Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook.

The Bruins usher in 2025 with a challenging road trip at defending conference tournament champion Drake Dec. 29 and at perennial conference contender Northern Iowa Jan. 1.

After a date with UIC, Belmont hosts Southern Illinois Jan. 8, which promises to be an exciting night as the campus community celebrates the start of spring semester.

Other schedule highlights include:

Preseason favorite Bradley comes to the Curb Event Center Jan. 21. Keishawn Davidson helped lift Belmont to victory in the last meeting in Nashville.

helped lift Belmont to victory in the last meeting in Nashville. Former University of Tennessee head coach Cuonzo Martin and Missouri State come to Music City Feb. 8. Belmont defeated Missouri State, 93-78, last season at the Curb Event Center.

Belmont Homecoming 2025 will be Feb. 22 vs. Indiana State.

The regular season finale will be March 2 vs. rival Murray State. Belmont won both meetings with the Racers in 2023-24.

With a 20-game Missouri Valley Conference schedule, Belmont plays nine home-and-home series in 2024-25 plus single games against Drake and UIC.

In all, Belmont will have the chance to play up to 13 games against Q1/Q2 opposition based on the 2023-24 official NET rankings.

For a fourth straight season, the live play-by-play of CBS Nashville sports anchor and Voice of the Bruins Steve Layman can be heard on Belmont Bruins Radio and ESPN+.

Belmont season tickets – which include the entire men’s and women’s basketball home schedule – are on sale now at belmontbruins.com/tickets.

To become a Bruin Club member, contact Russell Grimm at (615) 460-5668 or [email protected].

Source: Belmont

