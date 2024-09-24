Belmont Releases Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Michael Carpenter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – 9-20-2024 – Belmont University men’s basketball will host 10 Missouri Valley Conference games at the Curb Event Center as the league office released its 2024-25 men’s basketball conference schedule Thursday.

Belmont opens conference play Dec. 4 vs. Illinois State. The Bruins defeated the Redbirds in a hard-fought game last season at the Curb Event Center. Illinois State was picked fourth in the MVC by Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook.

The Bruins usher in 2025 with a challenging road trip at defending conference tournament champion Drake Dec. 29 and at perennial conference contender Northern Iowa Jan. 1.

After a date with UIC, Belmont hosts Southern Illinois Jan. 8, which promises to be an exciting night as the campus community celebrates the start of spring semester.

Other schedule highlights include:

  • Preseason favorite Bradley comes to the Curb Event Center Jan. 21. Keishawn Davidson helped lift Belmont to victory in the last meeting in Nashville.
  • Former University of Tennessee head coach Cuonzo Martin and Missouri State come to Music City Feb. 8. Belmont defeated Missouri State, 93-78, last season at the Curb Event Center.
  • Belmont Homecoming 2025 will be Feb. 22 vs. Indiana State.
  • The regular season finale will be March 2 vs. rival Murray State. Belmont won both meetings with the Racers in 2023-24.

With a 20-game Missouri Valley Conference schedule, Belmont plays nine home-and-home series in 2024-25 plus single games against Drake and UIC.

In all, Belmont will have the chance to play up to 13 games against Q1/Q2 opposition based on the 2023-24 official NET rankings.

For a fourth straight season, the live play-by-play of CBS Nashville sports anchor and Voice of the Bruins Steve Layman can be heard on Belmont Bruins Radio and ESPN+.

Belmont season tickets – which include the entire men’s and women’s basketball home schedule – are on sale now at belmontbruins.com/tickets.

To become a Bruin Club member, contact Russell Grimm at (615) 460-5668 or [email protected].

Source: Belmont
