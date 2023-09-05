Belmont Men’s Tennis Releases Fall Schedule

9-1-2023 – Belmont University men’s tennis head coach Mauricio Antun released the program’s fall 2023 schedule Wednesday.

The five-event schedule is highlighted by a return trip to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American Championships Sept. 30-Oct. 8 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Belmont’s nationally-ranked doubles pair of Hendrik Inno and Marko Ilic last represented the Bruin program in the elite event.

“We are very excited about our fall schedule,” Antun said. “We will play in a lot of high-quality events that will challenge our players and prepare them for the spring. Our guys are ready and looking forward to competing again.”

A collection of area rivals and national programs will descend upon the Belmont campus in September, as the Bruins host two fall tournaments – the weekends of Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 22-24, respectively.

Following recent deep runs from Ilic and Ian Cruz in the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships, the Bruins will again look for magic – this year played Oct. 12-16 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The fall season concludes Oct. 27-29 in the CCB Collegiate Invite in Birmingham, Alabama.

Belmont men’s tennis is the defending Horizon League champion.

The Bruins finished the 2023 season ranked No. 8 in the ITA regional rankings.

Men’s tennis became only the third program in Belmont history to complete both the regular season and conference tournament undefeated – women’s basketball (2017-18 and 2016-17) and men’s basketball (1994-95).

Follow Belmont men's tennis on social media – @BelmontMTennis on Twitter and @belmontmtennis on Instagram – for complete coverage of the Bruins.

Source: Belmont Sports

