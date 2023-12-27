Belmont Men’s Tennis Releases 2024 Spring Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The defending Horizon League regular season and tournament champion Belmont University men’s tennis team has announced its 2024 schedule. The Bruins face a 20-match regular season, which includes eight home matches across seven dates.

Last spring, Belmont put together its best season to date as the Bruins set the program’s single-season win record with a remarkable 21 dual match victories. Belmont reached its third NCAA Championship and collected its first-ever point in the national postseason tournament courtesy of senior Tomas Luis at No. 3 singles.

Putting together an impressive 14-match winning streak before the NCAA Championship, which was one of the longest in the nation, the Bruins became only the third program in Belmont history to complete both the regular season and conference tournament undefeated. The Bruins went 10-0 in league play before winning their two Horizon League Championship matches in convincing, 4-1 fashion.

Entering its second year in the league, Belmont looks to be just as dominant this spring.

The Bruins will open their 2024 campaign with a doubleheader at the Ensworth Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 20. Facing Austin Peay in its opener, Belmont will also welcome NAIA member Cumberland University to the Ensworth Tennis Center on Jan. 20.

Beginning the season with a four-match homestand, the Bruins will host NCAA Division II Lee University at the Ensworth Tennis Center on Sunday, Jan. 21 and East Tennessee State University on Saturday, Feb. 3. During the month of February, Belmont will travel for notable road matches at Vanderbilt (Feb. 4), Chattanooga (Feb. 11), Louisville (Feb. 17) and Memphis (Feb. 25). Both Louisville and Memphis ended last season ranked in the top 40 nationally.

The Bruins’ last two indoor home matches will take place on Friday, Feb. 9 versus former Ohio Valley Conference foe Eastern Kentucky and Friday, Feb. 23 versus Samford.

Belmont will embark on a three-match road trip to the Sunshine State over spring break, taking on interim head coach Josh McDermott ‘s alma mater Ferris State on Monday, March 4 in Orlando, Florida. The trip will also include visits to the University of North Florida in Jacksonville on Wednesday, March 6 and Stetson University in DeLand on Thursday, March 7.

Horizon League action will begin on Saturday, March 23 for the Bruins when Belmont heads to Evansville, Indiana, to take on Southern Indiana. The Bruins’ Horizon League home opener will be on Saturday, March 30 at the Beaman Family Tennis Complex against local conference adversary Tennessee State.

Belmont’s last two regular season non-conference matches will be on the road as the Bruins head to UAB on Sunday, March 31 and make the short drive down Belmont Boulevard to Lipscomb on Thursday, April 4.

Wrapping up a four-match stretch away from the Music City, Belmont travels to Horizon League members Eastern Illinois and Lindenwood Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7. The Bruins close the regular season at the Beaman Family Tennis Complex on Saturday, April 20 when rival Tennessee Tech visits Nashville.

The 2024 Horizon League Championship will be held on the campus of Purdue University at the Schwartz Tennis Center in West Lafayette, Indiana, Friday-Sunday, April 26-28.

Attempting to make its third NCAA Championship appearance in four years, Belmont is hopeful to be playing in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship First and Second Rounds, which will be held at campus sites Friday-Sunday, May 3-5.

Led by seniors Alfred Wallin and Luis, the Bruins return four of their primary six starters from last season’s championship team. Belmont will also have Diego Castro back after he redshirted as a true junior last year. Last summer, the Bruins welcomed Tennessee Wesleyan junior transfer Ruben Busch (Hamburg, Germany).

Wallin, a returning All-Horizon League First Team selection, had an outstanding fall. He reached the quarterfinals of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Ohio Valley Regional Championships in October after making it to the final round of qualifying at the 2023 ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Source: Belmont

More Sports News