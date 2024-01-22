Belmont Men’s Basketball Drops Game at Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. – January 20, 2024 – Despite 23 points from Cade Tyson, Belmont University men’s basketball dropped a 95-72 decision at Bradley Saturday afternoon from Carver Arena.

Tyson went 7-for-11 from the field and added eight rebounds and three assists.

Belmont won both meetings last season with the defending Missouri Valley Conference champion Braves – including a dramatic road victory on Ben Sheppard’s game-winning shot.

Belmont (11-8, 4-4 MVC) returns to game action Tuesday at Illinois State.

Source: Belmont

