Belmont Men’s Basketball Defeats Georgia State in Instant Classic



November 6, 2023 – NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Excitement. Drama. Winning.

All the ingredients Belmont Basketball has become known for were on full display Monday night as the Bruins defeated Georgia State, 89-87, from the Curb Event Center on the opening night of college basketball season.

In a riveting game featuring 11 ties, nine lead changes and a multitude of momentum swings, two free throws from Malik Dia with six seconds left provided Belmont the final margin.

Dwon Odom missed an off-balance 3-point attempt as time expired.

Georgia State, which featured 10 newcomers, harnessed the form of its recent Sun Belt Conference glory – including in 2022 when it led Gonzaga late into the second half of the NCAA Tournament.

Source: Belmont

