Belmont Men’s Basketball Defeats Arkansas State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. December 20, 2023 – Behind 18 points from Ja’Kobi Gillespie , Belmont University men’s basketball defeated Arkansas State, 74-70, Wednesday night from the Curb Event Center.

Gillespie added six rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Bruins won for the seventh time in their last eight games.

NOTES: Gillespie has scored in double figures in 16 consecutive games dating back to last season…He leads the MVC in steals (32)…Dia has two double-doubles at Belmont; both 18 points and 10 rebounds (vs. Valparaiso Dec. 2)…Belmont is 24-5 in December games under Coach Alexander…Belmont is 54-5 at the Curb Event Center under Coach Alexander.

Belmont season tickets, which include the entire men’s and women’s basketball home schedule, are on sale now at BelmontBruins.com/Tickets, in addition to Puckett’s flex packs, single-game tickets and group experiences. Fans can also call or text 615.460.BALL (2255).

Source: Belmont

More Sports News