Belmont Hires Felicia Bergman as Assistant AD for Academic Success

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Corley announced Thursday the hire of Felicia Bergman to the position of assistant athletic director for academic success.

Bergman brings a wealth of experience to Belmont at several of the most respected academic institutions in NCAA Division I.

“We are excited to welcome Felicia to Belmont Athletics,” Corley said. “Her distinguished record of service in higher education academic support and strong reputation within NCAA Division I make her a valued addition to our department.”

She spent the last three-plus years at the University of Denver as associate director of academic support services.

Among her responsibilities, Bergman organized and administered the academic support programs for seven Pioneer sports, including men’s hockey, men’s soccer, women’s gymnastics, and men’s basketball.

