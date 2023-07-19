Belmont Golfer Michael Senn Qualifies for the U.S. Amateur Championship

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. – Belmont men’s golfer Michael Senn has earned a spot for this August’s U.S. Amateur Championship in Colorado.

Senn, a rising junior from Bentonville, Arkansas, earned a spot in this year’s U.S. Amateur Championship by earning co-medalist honors at Monday’s qualifier at DeSoto Country Club in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. In a field of 71 golfers, Michael carded rounds of 69 and 66 to finish the day at 135, which tied him for medalist honors with Connor Gaunt.

His 69 in round one on Monday featured three birdies and no bogeys. While in the afternoon, he posted one eagle, five birdies, and one bogey for a second round 66, which clinched his U.S. Amateur berth. Overall, Senn just had one bogey over 36 holes of play.

Senn becomes the fourth Belmont men’s golfer in the Division I era to earn a spot in the U.S. Amateur Championship, joining Brenton Flynn (2009), Ashton Van Horne (2015), and Evan Davis (2020).

This year’s U.S. Amateur Championship will be held August 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club outside Denver. It will be the first time the course has hosted the championship since 2012.

For more information on the championship, go to: www.usamateur.com

Source: Belmont Bruins

