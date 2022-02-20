Belmont Earns Votes for Top 25 Rankings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University men’s basketball received two votes in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the week of Feb. 14.

Belmont has won eight straight games and ranks fourth nationally in wins (22) and second nationally in true road wins (10).

After playing one of the nation’s top non-conference schedules (No. 29 per Ken Pomeroy), the Bruins rank Top 25 nationally in 15 statistical categories including first in total assists, second in 2-point field goal percentage and fourth in assist turnover ratio.

Belmont has received national Top 25 poll votes 11 of the last 12 years.

Belmont (22-5) returns to game action Thursday vs. Eastern Illinois.

Belmont University men’s basketball has earned postseason invitations 14 of the last 16 seasons, including nine berths to the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins have won 20 conference championships since 2006 – third-most nationally over that span (Gonzaga, Kansas). Belmont has won 20 or more games in 12 consecutive seasons (Gonzaga, Kansas, Oregon). Belmont is one of only six NCAA Division I programs outside the Power 5 to post Top 100 rankings 11 consecutive seasons (BYU, Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s (CA), San Diego State, Wichita State). Belmont University men’s basketball boasts an NCAA-leading 18 CoSIDA Academic All-America selections since 2001 and is the only NCAA Division I program to make the NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) Honor Roll every year of existence.