Belmont Bruins Punch Ticket to Postseason with 2-2 Draw Versus Evansville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In a rollercoaster affair that ended 2-2 Wednesday night at E.S. Rose Park, the Belmont University men’s soccer team drew the University of Evansville in the final Missouri Valley Conference regular season match to clinch a postseason spot.

With Wednesday evening’s result, the Bruins (8-6-3, 3-4-1 MVC) secured the No. 6 seed for the 2023 MVC Men’s Soccer Championship and will face third-seeded University of Illinois Chicago on the road Sunday afternoon in the opening round.

Up Next

The Bruins’ MVC Championship first-round matchup with the Flames of UIC is slated for 1 p.m. at Flames Field in Chicago. The postseason match will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Source: Belmont

More Sports News