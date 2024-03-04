Belmont Baseball Wins 6-2 Over Little Rock

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – March 3, 2024 – Belmont (7-5) and Little Rock (6-5) closed out the weekend series at E.S. Rose Park, on Sunday afternoon. After extra innings were needed to decide the games on Friday and Saturday, Belmont’s Joe Ruzicka led his team to a win on Sunday, by a score of 6-2.

Belmont will host Lipscomb on Tuesday, March 5, at E.S. Rose Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. Coverage of the game can be found at belmontbruins.com.

Follow Belmont baseball on social media – @BelmontBaseball on Twitter and @belmontbaseball on Instagram – for complete coverage of the Bruins. Stay up to date with all of Belmont’s athletic programs via the official app of the Belmont Bruins, available both in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

Source: Belmont Sports

More Sports News