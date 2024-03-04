Belmont Baseball Wins 6-2 Over Little Rock

Michael Carpenter
Ruzicka Leads Belmont to 6-2 Win Over Little Rock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – March 3, 2024 – Belmont (7-5) and Little Rock (6-5) closed out the weekend series at E.S. Rose Park, on Sunday afternoon. After extra innings were needed to decide the games on Friday and Saturday, Belmont’s Joe Ruzicka led his team to a win on Sunday, by a score of 6-2.

Belmont will host Lipscomb on Tuesday, March 5, at E.S. Rose Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. Coverage of the game can be found at belmontbruins.com.

