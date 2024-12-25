Belmont Baseball Ticket Sale Information for Select Non-Conference Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University baseball announces single-game tickets for the Kentucky (Feb. 21-23) and Notre Dame (Feb. 28 – March 2) series will go on sale Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. CT.

Tickets will range from $15 for grandstand general admission to $25 for reserved seating. Bruin Club members and Belmont season ticket holders will have exclusive presale access in early January. Presale information will be sent to Bruin Club members and Belmont season ticket holders.

Fans can attend the game for free but must purchase a ticket to sit in the grandstand. Additional ticket and gameday information will be posted on Belmont baseball social media accounts and belmontbruins.com.

Source: Belmont

