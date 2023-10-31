Belmont Baseball Suports Cooper Trooper Foundation in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – – The Belmont University baseball team participated in their annual community service project with the Cooper Trooper Foundation’s Pumpkin Patch last week. The Bruins unloaded pumpkins, moved straw bales, and prepared the event for its participants.

The Bruins have participated in the Cooper Trooper Pumpkin Patch event since its inception 14 years ago, helping the Cooper Trooper Foundation raise more than $100,000 towards pediatric cancer research.

“Each year this is such a tremendous opportunity to serve, be involved in community service, and fundraising for a worthy cause, with a great team-building activity for our guys!” said head coach Dave Jarvis.

Players unloaded over 200 pallets of pumpkins and 225 bales of straw, making a huge impact toward the patch being ready for its opening day on October 14. The patch will be open until October 31. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Those wishing to purchase pumpkins at the Cooper Trooper Pumpkin Patch can do so in Franklin at the corner of Cool Springs Blvd. and Mallory Lane in front of Walgreens (530 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, TN 37067).

Every dollar raised goes directly to the Cooper Trooper Foundation and the Cooper Trooper Endowment Fund for Pediatric Cancer Research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The Cooper Trooper Foundation, founded by Rod and Missy Cook in 2009, aims to promote total wellness and care for the entire family while battling childhood cancer. Their mission includes the development and distribution of Cooper Trooper Courage Kits to enhance family treatment, while providing a proactive bridge of care from the clinical setting into community-based resources.

Through several events like the pumpkin patch, the foundation has its eyes on improving both short and long-term outcomes a childhood cancer diagnosis can have on siblings and looks to find better treatment. Most importantly, the foundation aims to find a cure for childhood cancer by financially supporting The Cooper Trooper Endowment Fund for Pediatric Cancer Research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

For more information on the Cooper Trooper Foundation, visit http://www.coopertrooper.org/.

Source: Belmont Sports

