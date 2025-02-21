Belmont Baseball Hosts Kentucky in First Home Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Belmont University baseball (0-4) hosts Kentucky (1-1) in a weekend series at E.S. Rose Park. The series marks the first home games for Belmont of the 2025 season. Fans can listen to the action live on Belmont Bruins Radio. TICKETS!

Weekend Schedule

Friday, Feb. 21 – 4 p.m.

Live Stats | Radio: Belmont Bruins Radio

Probable Starters:

UK – RHP Nic McCay

BU – RHP Will Pryor

Saturday, Feb. 22 – 1 p.m.

Live Stats | Radio: Belmont Bruins Radio

Probable Starters:

UK – LHP Ben Cleaver

BU – RHP Joe Ruzicka

Sunday, Feb. 23 – 1 p.m.

Live Stats | Radio: Belmont Bruins Radio

Probable Starters:

UK – LHP Ethan Walker

BU – RHP Jake Timbes

Quick Hits

Pete Daniel leads the Bruins with a .421 batting average and eight hits. Daniel is tied for second on the team with four RBIs. IN the last game against Tennessee Tech, Daniel tied his career high of three hits.

leads the Bruins with a .421 batting average and eight hits. Daniel is tied for second on the team with four RBIs. IN the last game against Tennessee Tech, Daniel tied his career high of three hits. Ty Allen is second on the team with a .412 batting average and leads the team with five RBIs. Allen has recorded a hit in all four games with two multi-hit performances.

is second on the team with a .412 batting average and leads the team with five RBIs. Allen has recorded a hit in all four games with two multi-hit performances. Jonathon Van Ness leads the pitching staff with five strikeouts. The freshman has allowed one earned run in three innings of work.

