Belmont Baseball Falls to Southern Illinois

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Baseball Falls to Southern Illinois
Photo from Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – April 21, 2024 – Belmont (20-20, 7-8 MVC) and Southern Illinois (24-16, 8-7 MVC) wrapped up their weekend series Sunday afternoon.

The Salukis’ early scoring and stellar pitching from Aidan Foeller were the difference in the game. The Salukis swept the Bruins with Sunday’s 11-1 result.

Bruin Highlights

Source: Belmont
More Sports News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here