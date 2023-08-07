Belmont Baseball Earns ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – For the third-consecutive year, the Belmont University baseball team received the American Baseball Coaches Association’s (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Belmont finished with a team GPA of 3.423 for the 2022-2023 academic year, and a 3.383 for the spring semester. Brodey Heaton and Samuel Kirkpatrick achieved 4.0 GPAs and earned spots on the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) All-Academic Team.

Heaton and Kirkpatrick, along with Blake Barton, Jordan Zuger, and Dominic Baratta, received Academic All-District recognition from College Sports Communicators (CSC) this year.

The ABCA award highlights the best of team performance in the classroom, as teams need to achieve a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale during the academic year.

The ABCA has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes. The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation’s oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA’s awards program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/ATEC Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.

Source: Belmont Bruins

