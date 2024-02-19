Belmont Baseball Battles Back for Series Win Over Eastern Michigan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont (3-1) and Eastern Michigan (1-3) concluded their four-game series on Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader. Opening Weekend came to an end with the Bruins and Eagles splitting the day, as Belmont won the final game, 9-7.

Game One: Eastern Michigan – 16 Belmont – 6

Bruin Bullets

Pete Daniel led the Bruins going 2-for-2

led the Bruins going 2-for-2 Mason Landers hit his first home run of the season

hit his first home run of the season Cade Rogers delivered a 2-RBI double

delivered a 2-RBI double Freshman Zach Hernandez made his collegiate debut tossing 1.1 innings with two strikeouts

Game Two: Eastern Michigan 7 – Belmont – 9

Bruin Bullets

Pete Daniel went 1-for-3, with two RBIs, and hit his first collegiate home run

went 1-for-3, with two RBIs, and hit his first collegiate home run Daniel, along with Landers, Max Jones , and Blake Barton all recorded two home runs

, and all recorded two home runs Cade Granzow started for the Bruins with 3.1 innings pitched, allowing three hits,

started for the Bruins with 3.1 innings pitched, allowing three hits, Bill Duby recorded the save in his first appearance as a Bruin.

Belmont travels to North Alabama on Tuesday, February 20. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. from Mike D. Lane Field. Coverage of the game can be found at belmontbruins.com.

Source: Belmont

