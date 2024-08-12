Belmont Athletics Launches New Mobile App

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University Athletics and SIDEARM Sports announced Monday the launch of a new-look, official Belmont Bruins mobile app.

The app is free and available now on iOS and Android devices.

The new app features enhanced navigation and belmontbruins.com site integration, allowing Belmont fans to enjoy a personalized mobile experience.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with SIDEARM Sports and leverage their mobile app platform,” said Josh Ward, Belmont Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Engagement. “The upgraded app will allow us to provide our fans with the most current and complete information about Belmont Athletics, ensuring an engaging experience.”

From serving as a hub for all basketball gameday content – including ticketing and shopping for the latest Bruin gear – to convenient access to live and on-demand video, audio, live stats and social media feeds, the Belmont Bruins app has it all.

The app also provides notifications for game updates, breaking news, ticket deals and promotions from Belmont corporate partners.

Bruin Rewards through SIDEARM FanMaker will also be available for Belmont students.

The Belmont app launched on the SIDEARM NextGen system, the latest iteration of SIDEARM Sports’ award-winning software that promotes a superior fan experience through a fully native app that ensures users will not have to leave the app to access any content.

In order to have continued access and all the latest features, current Belmont app users will need to update the app on their mobile devices. Fans are invited to update or download the app in the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Belmont Sports

