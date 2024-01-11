Belmont Athletics Hosts Student-Athlete Alumni Day on Saturday, January 27th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –– Belmont Athletics is hosting Reunite with the Bruins — a Student-Athlete Alumni Day at the men’s basketball game versus UIC on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

There will be a pregame reception at Chago’s Belmont Cantina (on Belmont Boulevard) from 2:00-4:00pm followed by the men’s basketball game versus UIC in the Curb Event Center starting at 4:00pm.

There is a special discounted ticket rate for student-athlete alums and their families. Student-Athlete alums will also get one free ticket due to your lifetime athletic pass received at graduation.

To register for the event by clicking on the link below. Game tickets can be purchased with the link.

Registration for Reunite with the Bruins

Any questions, please reach out to John Langdon at john.langdon@belmont.edu or at 615-460-5609.

Source: Belmont Sports

More Sports News