Belmont Athletics Announces Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024

June 10, 2024 – Belmont University Athletics has proudly announced its Class of 2024 for induction into the Belmont Athletic Hall of Fame.

The honorees include former student-athletes J.J. Mann (’14), Cherie Stivers Abner (’96), and Ashton Van Horne (’16), along with former Belmont University president Bob Fisher and longtime trustee Larry Thrailkill. Their unanimous selection by the Athletic Hall of Fame Committee underscores their significant contributions to Belmont’s athletic legacy.

Additionally, Randy and Rhonda Toney have been unanimously chosen to receive the Chaney Memorial Award, and the 2008 Belmont women’s soccer team has been recognized as Belmont’s latest Legendary Team.

The Hall of Fame and Chaney Award inductees will be celebrated at a dinner presented by Truist on Saturday, September 28 at 6 p.m. in the Vince Gill Room of the Curb Event Center.

