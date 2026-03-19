Bell Construction Breaks Ground on New Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center

BELL Construction, a leading construction company in the Southeast providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services across multiple sectors, broke ground on the new Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center on Beasley Drive in Franklin.

“As a local builder, BELL Construction is proud to deliver a facility of this scale and apply our justice-sector experience to build it safely and to serve the community’s evolving needs,” said BELL Construction Director of Justice Rick Bruining.

The 114,900-square-foot facility will replace the existing aging juvenile facility and support the needs of one of Tennessee’s fastest-growing communities. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2028.

“This ceremony marks a great day for youth in Williamson County,” said Williamson County Judge Shannon Guffee. “This new building is long overdue and deeply needed. I am especially excited for the dedicated staff who serve families in crisis every single day. This space provides the trauma-informed environment essential to supporting our work and helping families begin to heal.”

The new center will include 32 beds and four courtrooms, with two additional courtrooms shelled for future expansion. Designed to support rehabilitation and family engagement, the facility will feature program and education spaces, therapy rooms, indoor and outdoor visitation areas, and a shared dining space.

Recreation amenities will include green space, recreation yards, an outdoor basketball court, and an indoor gymnasium, along with administrative offices, judicial chambers, and other support areas for staff, families, and community partners.

“This new Juvenile Justice Center is an important investment in Williamson County’s ability to serve youth with care, accountability, and compassion,” said Zannie Martin, Director of Juvenile Court, Williamson County. “By creating a supportive environment, we can better facilitate rehabilitation and help young people get back on track while protecting the safety and well-being of our community.”

The Juvenile Justice Center is the first of several buildings planned for the Williamson County judicial campus, where additional court and corrections projects are anticipated in future phases.

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