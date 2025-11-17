Belkin Recalls Portable Power Banks, Wireless Charging Stands Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Belkin is recalling certain portable power banks and wireless charging stands due to overheating lithium-ion batteries, which can pose fire and burn hazards. The recall affects about 83,500 units in the U.S. and an additional 2,385 units in Canada.

The affected products include charging stands with model number MMA008 and power banks with model numbers BPB002 and PB0003. Specific serial numbers are listed on the bottom or back of the products. The recalled devices were sold in black, with PB0003 power banks also available in white. They were sold at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and online at Belkin.com, Amazon, and TikTok from August 2020 through August 2025, priced between $29 and $180.

Consumers should immediately stop using these products and contact Belkin for a full refund or store credit. Refunds require submission of photos of the product’s front and back. If a purchase receipt is unavailable, consumers may receive the average sales price. Store credit offers a 20 percent bonus over the average sales price.

Belkin warns against disposing of the recalled batteries in the trash, curbside recycling, or typical battery recycling boxes. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be handled as hazardous waste. Contact your local household hazardous waste collection center before disposal.

One U.S. fire incident has been reported, and internationally, 15 incidents occurred, including two minor burn injuries and property damage totaling $37,765.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email