BELIEVERS Announces Country Artist, Conner Smith, as Organization’s First Director

BELIEVERS, the Faith-based collective of music business professionals, announces the appointment of Country music recording artist, Conner Smith, as the organization’s first-ever Director.

Smith, a Nashville, Tennessee native and steadfast advocate for faith-based artists and industry professionals alike, adds his new Director duties of BELIEVERS to an already busy and ever-growing artist career within Country music. The bridging of the two worlds, both industry and fan-facing, proves to be a natural progression for Smith, his music, and his touring base.

“The heart of BELIEVERS, to steward the will of Jesus within country music, is something that has impacted me since my first encounter with it at CRS in 2022,” says Smith. “When Gator and Lou presented me with an invitation to help lead BELIEVERS into its next chapter, I was deeply honored by their trust. Their vision aligned with what I had already felt in my own walk and career in country music. We believe BELIEVERS can stand as a place of true encounter and support for everyone in country music.”

“When we launched BELIEVERS in 2015, it was born from a simple conviction — that the music industry needs spaces where faith and calling can thrive together,” adds BELIEVERS co-creators, Gator Harrison (iHeartCountry Brand Coordinator/SVPP Nashville) and Lou Ramirez (Director, Radio Accounts, Warner Records Nashville). “Conner’s life reflects that conviction. His steady faith, creative vision, and humble spirit make him uniquely equipped to lead this next chapter. We are grateful not just for his leadership, but for his heart.”

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