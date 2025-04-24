Beetlejuice Comes to Mill Creek Middle

Mill Creek Middle’s theater department is bringing the ghost with the most to the stage April 24 through May 3 with its performance of Beetlejuice, Jr.

Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager, still grieving the loss of her mother and obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a pandemonium.

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $12.62. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Mill Creek Middle is located at 200 York Trail in Nolensville.

Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 26 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

