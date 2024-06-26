Beef-a-Roo to Open in Spring Hill

Beef-a-Roo will open a new location at 2108 Wall Street in Spring Hill (formerly a Popeye’s). Signs have been placed on the windows but we don’t have an exact opening date at this time.

On the menu, you will find a selection of burgers, roast beef sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, fries, and onion rings. A standout on the menu is their cheese curds – white cheese curds that are breaded and fried and their cheese fries. They also have a selection of salads with sides of broccoli and sweet potato fries and a complete breakfast menu.

Earlier this year, Beef-a-Roo announced a Murfreesboro location is in the works as well.

For the latest updates, visit Beef-a-Roo here.

Beef-a-Roo was founded in 1967 in Rockford, Illinois.

The founders, Dave Debruler and Jean Vitale, laid the groundwork for the chain’s success. The details of how the restaurant came to be or the inspiration behind the name remain a bit of a mystery, but their focus on delicious food at a good value seems resonated with the Rockford community.

The story continues with the business being passed down through the family, with Debruler and Vitale’s children taking the reins at some point. In recent years, Beef-A-Roo transitioned to a private equity firm, but their dedication to their core values seems to be staying strong

