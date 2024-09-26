Beef-a-Roo Opening Soon in Spring Hill

By
Lee Rennick
-
photo courtesy of Beef a Roo

Beef-a-Roo will open a new location at 2108 Wall Street in Spring Hill (formerly a Popeye’s). This will be the first location in Tennessee with an expected open date of mid-October.

On the menu, you will find a selection of burgers, roast beef sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, fries, and onion rings. A standout on the menu is their cheese curds – white cheese curds that are breaded and fried and their cheese fries. They also have a selection of salads with sides of broccoli and sweet potato fries and a complete breakfast menu.

Earlier this year, Beef-a-Roo announced a Murfreesboro location is in the works as well.

For the latest updates, visit Beef-a-Roo here.

Beef-a-Roo was founded in 1967 in Rockford, Illinois. Since its founding, Beef-A-Roo has been dedicated to serving high-quality, freshly prepared meals that bring joy to the community. Over the years, the restaurant has become a beloved fixture in the Midwest, known for its friendly service and welcoming atmosphere. This new opening highlights the brand’s commitment to its patrons and mission to provide delicious food at great value, fostering a sense of community and tradition.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleHow to be Prepared for Severe Weather
Lee Rennick
Lee Rennick
Lee has an extensive background in marketing, advertising, public relations, and workforce and community development. An information omnivore, she has written articles about everything from ballet shoes to interior design, to some of the newest local scientific research, two plays, and copy for an Addy Award winning hot sauce label.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here