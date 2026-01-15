Beef-A-Roo Launches $5.55 Fresh Meal Deal

Beef-A-Roo, the fast-casual restaurant chain known for its made-to-order sandwiches and classic American fare, has introduced a new $5.55 Fresh Meal Deal.
The limited-time promotion features five made-to-order combo meal options, each including the guest’s choice of entrée, a side of crispy fries, and a refreshing drink – all for just $5.55.
$5.55 Fresh Meal Deal Options:
Guests can choose from five popular menu items to build their combo meal:
- Roast Beef & Cheese – Tender roast beef topped with melted cheese on a toasted bun
- Cheeseburger – A classic cheeseburger made fresh to order
- Pork Tenderloin – A Midwest favorite featuring a breaded pork tenderloin
- 3-Piece Chicken Strips – Crispy, golden chicken tenders
- Olive Burger – A unique signature item featuring savory olive topping
Each combo meal includes the guest’s choice of fries and a fountain drink, making it a complete dining experience at an unbeatable price.
The $5.55 Fresh Meal Deal is available now at participating Beef-A-Roo locations for a limited time. Guests can order in-restaurant, at the drive-thru, or through the Beef-A-Roo mobile app.
For more information about Beef-A-Roo and to find a location near you, visit BEEFAROO.COM
