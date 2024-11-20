Beef-a-Roo in Spring Hill Announces Grand Opening Details

Beef-a-Roo will hold the Grand Opening for its new Spring Hill location on November 23. The first 100 guests will receive a GOLDEN ticket for 1 free cheddar fry every week for 1 year, and enter for a chance to win Yeti Coolers, Beef-a-Roo merch, Free Food, Titans, and Preds tickets. *1 entry per person

Beef-a-Roo is located at 2108 Wall Street, Spring Hill (formerly a Popeye’s). This is the first location in Tennessee.

On the menu, you will find a selection of burgers, roast beef sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, fries, and onion rings. A standout on the menu is their cheese curds – white cheese curds that are breaded and fried and their cheese fries. They also have a selection of salads with sides of broccoli and sweet potato fries and a complete breakfast menu.

Earlier this year, Beef-a-Roo announced a Murfreesboro location is in the works as well.

For the latest updates, visit Beef-a-Roo here.

Beef-a-Roo was founded in 1967 in Rockford, Illinois. Since its founding, Beef-A-Roo has been dedicated to serving high-quality, freshly prepared meals that bring joy to the community. Over the years, the restaurant has become a beloved fixture in the Midwest, known for its friendly service and welcoming atmosphere. This new opening highlights the brand’s commitment to its patrons and mission to provide delicious food at great value, fostering a sense of community and tradition.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email