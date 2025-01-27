Beef-A-Roo Announces New Breakfast Menu at Spring Hill Location

Following its successful grand opening celebrated by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce on December 13, 2024, Beef-A-Roo is excited to announce the launch of its new breakfast menu at its Spring Hill location.
Located at 2108 Wall Street, Beef-A-Roo’s new breakfast menu will be served daily from 7:00 AM to 10:30 AM, featuring an extensive selection of made-to-order items including:
- Premium breakfast sandwiches served on freshly baked croissants and biscuits, featuring eggs, American cheese, and choices of avocado, ham, bacon, sausage, or chorizo
- The innovative Avocado Smash Sandwich, combines smashed avocado, fresh tomatoes, and lettuce with everything bagel seasoning and balsamic glaze on grilled panini bread
- A diverse selection of breakfast burritos, including the Classic B•a•Rrito, Southern Style B•a•Rrito with country-style sausage gravy, and a thoughtfully crafted Vegetarian B•a•Rrito
- Hearty breakfast bowls packed with scrambled eggs, homestyle potatoes, and various protein options to fuel customers’ mornings
- Fresh-baked muffins in banana nut and wild berry flavors, alongside signature Pancake Puffs served with syrup
All breakfast items are made fresh to order, with prices ranging from $4.49 for classic breakfast sandwiches to $6.99 for generous breakfast bowls. The menu also includes freshly roasted coffee and various breakfast sides to complete the morning dining experience.
For more information about Beef-A-Roo’s new breakfast menu or to visit the Spring Hill location, please visit the website.
