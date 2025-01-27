Beef-A-Roo Announces New Breakfast Menu at Spring Hill Location

Following its successful grand opening celebrated by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce on December 13, 2024, Beef-A-Roo is excited to announce the launch of its new breakfast menu at its Spring Hill location.

Located at 2108 Wall Street, Beef-A-Roo’s new breakfast menu will be served daily from 7:00 AM to 10:30 AM, featuring an extensive selection of made-to-order items including:

Premium breakfast sandwiches served on freshly baked croissants and biscuits, featuring eggs, American cheese, and choices of avocado, ham, bacon, sausage, or chorizo

The innovative Avocado Smash Sandwich, combines smashed avocado, fresh tomatoes, and lettuce with everything bagel seasoning and balsamic glaze on grilled panini bread

A diverse selection of breakfast burritos, including the Classic B•a•Rrito, Southern Style B•a•Rrito with country-style sausage gravy, and a thoughtfully crafted Vegetarian B•a•Rrito

Hearty breakfast bowls packed with scrambled eggs, homestyle potatoes, and various protein options to fuel customers’ mornings

Fresh-baked muffins in banana nut and wild berry flavors, alongside signature Pancake Puffs served with syrup

All breakfast items are made fresh to order, with prices ranging from $4.49 for classic breakfast sandwiches to $6.99 for generous breakfast bowls. The menu also includes freshly roasted coffee and various breakfast sides to complete the morning dining experience.

For more information about Beef-A-Roo’s new breakfast menu or to visit the Spring Hill location, please visit the website.

