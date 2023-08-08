Bed Bath & Beyond in Franklin Closes

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in April it would close all of its stores.

The local store at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard has now officially closed for business.

At the end of June, Overstock announced the acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond. They will relaunch the brand as an online store.

“This acquisition is a significant and transformative step for us,” said Overstock CEO, Jonathan Johnson in a release. “Bed Bath & Beyond is an iconic consumer brand, well-known in the home retail marketplace. The combination of our winning asset-light business model and the high awareness and loyalty of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will improve the customer experience and position the Company for accelerated market share growth.”

The acquired Bed Bath & Beyond assets include website and domain names, trademarks, tradenames, patents, customer database, loyalty program data, and other brand assets related to the Bed Bath & Beyond banner.

Find the new website here.