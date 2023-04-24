Bed Bath and Beyond Files Bankruptcy, Plans to Close All Stores

Bed Bath and Beyond announced on Sunday, it has filed for bankruptcy and will close all stores.

A statement was released on their website stating, “Thank you to all of our loyal customers. We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations.”

For now, all 360 Bed Bath and Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby stores will remain open until the company begins to close the business and liquidate assets.

Sue Gove, President & CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shared in a release, “Millions of customers have trusted us through the most important milestones in their lives – from going to college to getting married, settling into a new home to having a baby. Our teams have worked with incredible purpose to support and strengthen our beloved banners, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY. We deeply appreciate our associates, customers, partners, and the communities we serve, and we remain steadfastly determined to serve them throughout this process. We will continue working diligently to maximize value for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Bed Bath and Beyond has locations in Frankin-545 Cool Springs Boulevard, Murfreesboro-2615 Medical Center Parkway, and Nashville-7657 Highway 70 South.

There is one Buy Buy Baby location in Franklin at 2000 Mallory Lane.