Become a Scientist at Summit High’s Summer Camp

Calling all future scientists! Summit High is now accepting registrations for this year's Science Week summer camp

Calling all future scientists! Summit High is now accepting registrations for this year’s Science Week summer camp.

Students who attend will have the opportunity to perform hands-on experiments while learning about different topics, including biology, space and chemistry. Science Week is open to all rising third through eighth graders, including those enrolled in Williamson County Schools, Franklin Special Schools District, private schools and homeschools.

The camp will run July 12-16 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and cost $190 per camper. Only online payments will be accepted.

To register for Summit High Science Week, fill out the Google form by Friday, May 14. Payments may be submitted through WCS Online School Payments.

For more information, contact SHS biology teacher Jenny Randolph.

