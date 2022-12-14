Become a Pro at Centennial High Girls’ Team Basketball Camp

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students can learn more about basketball from the Centennial High girls’ team at the school’s Shop Till You Drop Basketball Camp.

The camp, which will happen December 21-22 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., will give families the opportunity to take care of some holiday shopping while their students learn new skills from high school athletes.

Registration begins on the first day of camp, December 21, at 8 a.m. The cost is $50 per student. Email Coach Bruce Hamilton for more information.

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

