Become a Mentor for High School Seniors

High school seniors have a lot on their plates. The tnAchieves Mentor program aims to help navigate students through the year, but the program needs your help.

TnAchieves is looking for mentors to fill the 286 open positions in Williamson County. Statewide, the organization is still looking for 4,300 mentors to reach the goal of 9,000. The deadline to become a mentor is December 3.

Mentors fill three essential roles for their students. They will be task-managers, helping students meet important deadlines. They will also be a resource and answer questions as their students navigate the college process. Mentors are also encouragers. They are a support system for their students.

As a mentor, individuals will commit just one hour per month to provide support and encouragement for a group of 5-10 high school seniors. That’s just 12 hours per year. Mentors can choose to meet virtually or in-person in 2022. All mentors will receive online training, a handbook and support for the tnAchieves staff.

To learn more about the mentoring program and to apply for the mentor role, visit the tnAchieves website.