Beck, Stiner Join Vanderbilt Football Coaching Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea officially announced the addition of two staff members on Friday. Tim Beck will join the Commodores as offensive coordinator, while Robert Stiner has been named director of strength and conditioning.

Beck, a national champion as an NCAA Division II head coach, joins Vanderbilt following two seasons as offensive coordinator at New Mexico State. Stiner spent the past two seasons at Georgia Southern leading the football program’s strength efforts, with previous stops including USC, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Mississippi State.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Tim and his family to Vanderbilt,” Lea said regarding Beck. “Tim’s experience as both a head coach and offensive coordinator will prove invaluable as we move forward. His offenses have been efficient and dynamic, while creating unique challenges for the opponent. Most importantly, he gets the absolute most out of his student-athletes.”

Source: Vanderbilt

