Beatles Fans to Gather at Factory at Franklin for Paul McCartney Birthday Party on June 6

Fans can gather this Friday to honor the man who wrote “Let It Be” and countless other hits. They will light a cake and sing Paul McCartney’s own “Birthday” song to celebrate the Beatles founding member as he approaches his 83rd year of music and memories.

The gathering will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 6, inside The Factory at Franklin’s Grand Hall. Fans will be treated to a mini-performance by The WannaBeatles featuring McCartney songs and a rousing chorus of “Happy Birthday.” The party continues at 7:30 p.m. with a ticketed concert inside The Factory’s Mockingbird Theater featuring a special performance by the Grammy-nominated tribute band. Find tickets here.

The concert will feature McCartney classics spanning his years as a music legend. The WannaBeatles, whose signature energy, humor and musical excellence have been delighting audiences across the country, will present a unique blend of classic Beatles hits as well as other artists from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

