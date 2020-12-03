Beast Feast! Easy Diabetic-Friendly Recipes to Cook for Your Dog

There’s nothing like home-cooked food… even if you’re a dog! We all like to mix it up a little every once in a while. Well, your pup might enjoy the same! As you keep your oven on overtime this holiday season, why not put together a little something special for your dog, too?

Here are some favorites we’ve found. (All diabetic-friendly, too!)

Ruby Stewbie – Diabetic Dog Food from MyUntangled Life – This low-glycemic recipe produces 18 quarts of diabetic-friendly dog food from lentils, peas, chicken, turkey, and more. For some context, this recipe fed Ruby, a mid-size dog, for 18 days! Read the recipe.

Homemade Food for Diabetic Dogs – Ground chicken, brown rice, and vegetables form the base of this dog-gone delicious recipe. About a half-cup of this wet food for every 20-25 pounds of body weight is recommended. Read the recipe.

Homemade Chicken and Vegetable Food – With just five ingredients, it doesn't get any easier than this diabetic-friendly dog food recipe: chicken, long grain rice, mixed vegetables, green beans and cottage cheese – yum! Read the recipe.

For more inspiration, check out the home cooking recipes for diabetic pets submitted by users here.

As always, please consult with your veterinarian if you have any concerns about changing up your dog’s diet – especially if your pup has diabetes or any other medical condition that requires a special diet.

