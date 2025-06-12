Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Dies at 82

Brian Wilson, the legendary musician who co-founded the Beach Boys, has died at the age of 82, his family confirmed Wednesday.

Wilson’s passing comes after a public dementia diagnosis last year, shortly after the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson. Following her passing, Wilson’s children moved to place him under conservatorship.

In a statement posted to Wilson’s official website and Instagram, his family shared their grief: “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.”

Wilson was the oldest of three musical brothers and the creative force behind the Beach Boys, known for shaping their signature sound with songs like “Good Vibrations” and “California Girls.”

The band rose from a local California act in the 1960s to international fame, becoming symbols of surf and sunshine. With more than 30 Top 40 singles and over 100 million records sold worldwide, the Beach Boys remain one of the most successful and influential bands in rock history.

Al Jardine, founding member of The Beach Boys, provided the following statement on the passing of Brian Wilson:

Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were. I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with Carl and Dennis, singing those beautiful harmonies again. You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I’ll really miss you…still I have the warmth of the sun within me tonight.

