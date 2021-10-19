Be in the Audience for Amy Grant Concert Taping

The Mulehouse in Columbia announced a special show. Country music legend Amy Grant will perform at The Mulehouse, in Columbia, on November 4. The concert will be a taping for Amy Grant’s Line by Line Tour and ticket proceeds will benefit Compassion International. Ticket prices start at $79.

In a social media post, The Mulehouse shared, “ON SALE NOW Tickets to see the woman who has won 6 Grammys, 17 #1 albums, and has sold 30 million albums! Amy Grant takes the stage on November 4th for a live concert taping.”

Grant added on social media, “Tickets on sale for newly added show on Nov 4th at The Mulehouse in Columbia, TN. Join us for a Live Video Recording of the Line by Line tour as we kick off the final weekend of the fall tour. Tickets are limited at this intimate venue and will go fast! Proceeds for this event benefit Compassion International.”

Note: at the request of the artist, all attendees must have proof of Covid-19 vaccination or provide a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the show.

