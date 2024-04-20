Be a Star Athlete or Musical Prodigy: Brentwood High Summer Camps Await!

April 16, 2024 – Brentwood High’s variety of summer camps means there is something for everyone.

In June and July, Brentwood High will host five different camps for students of all ages. For more details about the camps available and to find registration information, visit the BHS PTO website.

To ensure that each camper gets a t-shirt, please register for the desired session before May 20. Email BHS Athletics Secretary Melissa Gerlach with general questions. The offered camps are listed below:

Cheerleading

Boys Youth Basketball

Coed Youth Soccer

Musical Theater

Robotics