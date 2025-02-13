BC Block Fitness Facility Opens in Nashville

BC Block, a first-of-its-kind elite group fitness facility owned and led by Shawn Booth, is now open in the booming Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood of Nashville. Spanning 11,000 square feet, BC Block offers a diverse range of classes, including strength training, treadmill sessions and Lagree workouts, all led by expert instructors. It also has open gym hours for members to train independently.

In addition to its three primary class types, BC Block operates as an all-inclusive health and wellness facility with a dedicated recovery room and cold plunge, sauna and IV therapy offerings. The recovery room is complete with Hyperice Normatec compression therapy, Hyperice muscle massagers, foam rollers and zero gravity chairs, all free with a membership. The facility also offers childcare options with CPR-trained and certified childcare professionals and on-site physical therapy.

Owner Shawn Booth has been in the fitness industry for almost a decade and staked his claim in Nashville with his first gym, BOOTHCAMP, which closed in anticipation of

BC Block’s opening. Many former members of BOOTHCAMP have already signed on for BC Block memberships, and BC Block has ample space to welcome new members and drop-ins.

“I love being able to provide a place where people can come for an hour, get away from the noise of their daily lives and collectively work toward a goal,” said Shawn

Booth. “At BC Block, we aim to be a one-stop fitness and wellness shop for people of all fitness levels, from athletes to first-timers.”

Shawn designed BC Block with his long-time friend, Nashville realtor Caleb Gamblin, and his father, along with the support of BC Block coaches and other family members. The facility features wood accents, over 160 disco balls, a “live” wall, a vintage magazine wall and more, evoking an exciting and personable atmosphere.

BC Block’s classes are strategically programmed to target different muscle groups daily to maximize efficiency and minimize the risk of injury. To enhance group workouts, BC Block provides state-of-the-art equipment in each room, including top-tier rigs for strength training, Woodway treadmills for speed and endurance running and Megaformers for Lagree workouts. Shawn Booth also leads weekly HYROX fitness competition training.

Dedicated to celebrating their new community, BC Block will host a grand opening event on Saturday, Feb. 22, offering guests the opportunity to try a class, tour the first-class facility, meet the team behind BC Block, interact with local vendors and participate in giveaways. You can learn more about the event on Instagram.

Located at 513 Merritt Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, BC Block is open Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers HYROX training at 10 a.m. on Sunday. For a

limited time, BC Block is offering a $25 one-week pass to try out classes before the grand opening. Learn more here.

