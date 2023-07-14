BBB Warns of Beyonce Concert Ticket Scams Ahead of Nashville Show This Saturday

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour is making a stop in Nashville this Saturday and the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee has some tips to protect you and your wallet from scams if you’re looking to buy last minute tickets.

According to WSMV, Lorneth Peters, BBB’s vice president of marketing and communications gave the two important tips on how you can avoid scams.

The first tip is to always check the authenticity of the concert ticket. Peters says to check the venue’s website to ensure everything on the ticket matches and to ensure the tickets that you’re buying actually exist.

Secondly, you should always pay for your tickets with a credit card and avoid going through a third-party app like Venmo. If you pay with a credit card and later find out that the ticket is not real, you can contact your credit card company.

If you encounter someone trying to sell you tickets that are not real, you are asked to report it to the federal trade commission or to BBB scam tracker.