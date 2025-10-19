BBB Warns: Asphalt Paving Scams Targeting Elderly Homeowners in Middle Tennessee

Better Business Bureau Serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is warning the public about asphalt paving scams after an elderly couple in their 80s was pressured into paying $64,000 for driveway work they never agreed to.

The couple reported that a paving crew pulled up unannounced, claiming they had “leftover asphalt” from a nearby road project. They initially believed they were agreeing to a small patch job costing around $1,500. Instead, the workers paved their entire driveway and demanded immediate payment of $64,000 across three credit cards.

“This type of scam is especially concerning because it targets older adults who may be more trusting or feel pressured when approached at their home,” said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of BBB Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “Our seniors should never feel afraid or intimidated into handing over their savings. These scammers know exactly who to target, and they use fear to get what they want.”

How the Scam Works:

Scammers arrive without notice, offering a “great deal” on leftover asphalt.

They quote a price per foot but later switch to per square foot or another inflated rate.

Once work begins, homeowners are pressured to expand the job.

Victims are handed a massive bill and told to pay immediately, often through cash or multiple credit cards.

BBB Tips for Homeowners, Especially Seniors:

Be skeptical of unsolicited offers. Reputable contractors don’t show up unannounced. Do your research. Check BBB.org for ratings, complaint history, and accreditation. Get a contract in writing. The scope of work, total cost, and timeline should be clearly outlined before work begins. Avoid paying immediately. Never hand over large sums on the spot. Use traceable payment methods and avoid cash.

“Protecting our senior community is a priority for BBB,” added Householder. “We encourage families to talk with older relatives about these types of scams and remind them it’s okay to say no, close the door, and call someone they trust.”

Always report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint, visiting BBB.org/Scamtracker, and contacting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-Help.

