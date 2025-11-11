BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Announces 2026 Students of Integrity Scholarships

BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky announces the opening of applications for the 2026 Students of Integrity Scholarships, proudly sponsored by Asurion and Southwestern Family of Companies.

This year, BBB will award a total of fifteen $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who exemplify ethical leadership and a commitment to integrity in their everyday lives. Scholarship winners will be notified in March 2026.

Scholarship Details

College/University Scholarship

Ten (10) high school seniors will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Two recipients will be chosen from each of the following regions served by BBB:

Tenn-Tucky: Christian*, Logan*, Todd*, Trigg*, Houston, Montgomery, and Stewart counties

Central Tennessee: Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Moore, Rutherford, and Warren counties

Upper Cumberland: Clay, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, White, and Wilson counties

Williamson: Marshall, Williamson, and Maury counties

Greater Nashville: Allen*, Monroe*, Simpson*, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Perry, Robertson, and Wayne counties

(*Counties marked with an asterisk are in Kentucky.)

Trade School Scholarship

Five (5) high school seniors planning to attend a trade or technical school will also be awarded $1,000 each. Recipients will be selected from across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Application Window

Applications will be accepted through December 20, 2025.

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be a high school senior graduating in 2026

Attend a school within the BBB Middle TN & Southern KY service area

Hold a minimum 3.0 GPA

Plan to attend an accredited college, university, or trade school

Applicants must submit a completed application including:

A 500-word essay discussing an ethical issue and what it taught them

Documentation of leadership, community service, and academic achievements

Two letters of recommendation (one academic, one non-academic)

A copy of their transcript

Selection Process

Applications will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges who will evaluate candidates based on leadership, community service, academics, and essay quality.

About the Students of Integrity Scholarship

The Students of Integrity Scholarship recognizes young people who demonstrate strong moral character and ethical decision-making. The program encourages students to incorporate integrity into their personal and professional lives as they move forward in their

education and careers.

