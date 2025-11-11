BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Announces 2026 Students of Integrity Scholarships

BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky announces the opening of applications for the 2026 Students of Integrity Scholarships, proudly sponsored by Asurion and Southwestern Family of Companies.
This year, BBB will award a total of fifteen $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who exemplify ethical leadership and a commitment to integrity in their everyday lives. Scholarship winners will be notified in March 2026.
Scholarship Details
College/University Scholarship
Ten (10) high school seniors will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Two recipients will be chosen from each of the following regions served by BBB:
Tenn-Tucky: Christian*, Logan*, Todd*, Trigg*, Houston, Montgomery, and Stewart counties
Central Tennessee: Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Moore, Rutherford, and Warren counties
Upper Cumberland: Clay, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, White, and Wilson counties
Williamson: Marshall, Williamson, and Maury counties
Greater Nashville: Allen*, Monroe*, Simpson*, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Perry, Robertson, and Wayne counties
(*Counties marked with an asterisk are in Kentucky.)
Trade School Scholarship
Five (5) high school seniors planning to attend a trade or technical school will also be awarded $1,000 each. Recipients will be selected from across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Application Window
Applications will be accepted through December 20, 2025.
Eligibility Requirements
To be eligible, applicants must:
Be a high school senior graduating in 2026
Attend a school within the BBB Middle TN & Southern KY service area
Hold a minimum 3.0 GPA
Plan to attend an accredited college, university, or trade school
Applicants must submit a completed application including:
A 500-word essay discussing an ethical issue and what it taught them
Documentation of leadership, community service, and academic achievements
Two letters of recommendation (one academic, one non-academic)
A copy of their transcript
Selection Process
Applications will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges who will evaluate candidates based on leadership, community service, academics, and essay quality.
About the Students of Integrity Scholarship
The Students of Integrity Scholarship recognizes young people who demonstrate strong moral character and ethical decision-making. The program encourages students to incorporate integrity into their personal and professional lives as they move forward in their
education and careers.
Please join our FREE Newsletter