Bayou Keys Hosts All-Ages Holiday Piano Special This Weekend

On Saturday, December 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. Bayou Keys (120 3rd Avenue South, Nashville) will host a holiday piano special for all ages: Keys to Christmas. Guests will enjoy family-friendly performances, Christmas classics, and all the festive vibes that make the season shine. After the holiday set, Bayou Keys will transition back to its regular 21+ service for the evening. Reservations are highly encouraged. Reserve your spot today.

Title: Keys to Christmas at Bayou Keys

Date: Saturday, December 13

Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

About TC Restaurant Group:

TC Restaurant Group serves as the trusted operator and partner to multiple entertainment and dining venues in Downtown Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Concepts include Posty’s, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up, Bayou Keys, and more.

