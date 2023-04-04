Bayleaf Restaurant Opens in Spring Hill

Bay Leaf Indian Restaurant
Bayleaf Restaurant in Spring Hill opened on Monday, April 3.

Located at 5025 Spendale Court, the restaurant shared, “We are excited to announce the opening of Bayleaf our new restaurant that celebrates Indian cuisine. After months of hard work and dedication, we are thrilled to finally share our vision with the community.”

The menu has an array of appetizers from the Gobi Manchurian (fried cauliflower, sautéed with onions, bell peppers and Manuchrian sauce) to Fire Chicken kabobs.

Main dish options include Butter Chicken Masala, Dhaba Chicken Curry, and Goat Vindaloo. You will also find a section of Chinese specials like vegetable fried rice, chicken fried rice, and schezwan fried rice.

Hours of operation show the restaurant is open seven days a week from 9 am – 9 pm.

