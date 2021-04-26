Baxter’s Biscuits & Bones Pet Shop in Spring Hill Closes

Baxter’s Biscuits & Bones Pet Shop in Spring Hill has closed.

While we are uncertain of the exact close date, the former pet shop has been vacated and a “For Lease” sign is on the window. No further updates have been shared by the pet shop.

Baxter’s Biscuits & Bones Pet Shop opened just days before Christmas in 2020 at 4910 Port Royal Road in Spring Hill.

They offered products for your cats, bone buffets for your dogs, pet travel accessories and more.